Columbia police prepare for Stop Day crowds on East Campus

COLUMBIA — As University of Missouri students prepare for Reading Day on Friday, the Columbia Police Department said officers will have an increased presence throughout East Campus and downtown to focus on safety and ordinance enforcement.

Reading Day, commonly referred to as Stop Day, is the day after classes end for the semester at the University of Missouri and often sees large day parties in the East Campus neighborhood.

Lt. Scott Alpers said officers, detectives and extra-duty personnel will be assigned specifically to Stop Day operations, with most patrols on foot throughout East Campus.

Police said the department's enforcement strategy will largely mirror previous years, focusing on nuisance parties, peace disturbances, open container violations, traffic concerns and minor-in-possession offenses.

Alpers said the Police Department also launched a more visible social media approach this year to remind students about laws and safety expectations ahead of the unofficial celebration.

"We want safety," Alpers said. "Follow the law is the key to a good day."

The department said officers recently went door-to-door along major East Campus streets including University Avenue, Wilson Avenue, Rosemary Lane, Ross Street and William Street to distribute information about nuisance party violations, move-out procedures and city ordinances.

Police also plan to deploy dedicated traffic officers throughout the area to address congestion and emergency access concerns. Alpers said keeping streets clear can become difficult because of the large crowds that gather during Stop Day festivities.

"We don't want people standing in the middle of the street," Alpers said. "If we have a medical emergency or some sort of police incident, we're going to need people to move so we can get vehicle access."

For some longtime East Campus residents, Stop Day has become a source of frustration.

Judith Clark, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970s and formerly taught at Stephens College, said she supports students having fun but worries about behavior that affects homeowners.

"I don't mind the students having a break, having fun, having a good time," Clark said. "I do mind them urinating on my house and throwing their trash in my yard."

Clark said she has noticed police becoming more proactive in recent years and appreciates the increased patrol presence.

Police said a successful Stop Day would involve students celebrating safely while not violating any ordinances and not littering.

"We're OK with fun," Alpers said. "But safety is the key, and we just don't want anybody to get hurt."