State starts process for federal disaster aid in 5 mid-Missouri counties after severe weather

COLUMBIA — Missouri has requested joint damage assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 11 counties in response to tornadoes, hail, wind and flooding that occurred April 23 through April 28, Gov. Mike Kehoe announced in a Thursday news release.

The joint teams will document damage to determine resources needed to help begin disaster recovery, according to the news release. The teams are made up of local emergency managers, representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Initial damage reports have shown a clear need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process," Kehoe said in the news release.

The assessments won't include every home or business that's affected, but those who have experienced storm-related damage should report it to their local emergency management agency, according to the news release.

FEMA individual assistance

Joint preliminary damage assessments are being requested for FEMA individual assistance in Clay, Gentry, Greene, Holt, Randolph and Saline counties after nearly 200 uninsured homes and businesses were either destroyed or sustained major damage, according to the news release.

Individual assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses, according to the news release.

FEMA public assistance

Damage assessments are also being requested for FEMA public assistance in Chariton, Greene, Howard, Monroe, Randolph, Ripley and Saline counties. Public assistance helps governments and eligible nonprofit organizations by reimbursing emergency response and recovery costs, according to the news release.

The National Weather Service has confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in mid-Missouri during storms on April 27.

EF2 tornado in Saline and Howard counties

An EF2 tornado traveled more than 36 miles across Saline and Howard counties on April 27, causing damage in Slater, Gilliam and Glasgow, according to the National Weather Service.

Glasgow Mayor Donald Clear declared a state of emergency after the storm knocked out power in the town and damaged the water tower. Trees fell on homes and roofs flew off buildings in the city. Many Glasgow residents are still waiting on insurance before they can start rebuilding.

Scott Morris, the owner of River Brew Coffee Company, said most people won't see an insurance adjuster for several weeks. He said his insurance adjuster is coming May 15 but that he has already started rebuilding because he can't afford to wait.

River Brew Coffee Company was supposed to open Memorial Day weekend, but its opening now is now stalled. The building the new coffee shop is located in is an 1860s building in the city's historic downtown.

"Glasgow survived it; we're going to push forward," Clear said. "If you drive through town right now, you'd never know a tornado hit this town."

The storms also caused widespread power outages nearby in Slater. A grain silo was damaged in Slater, while power lines and trees were downed by the storms. The Slater School District canceled in-person classes on April 27 and April 28 due to power outages.

EF1 tornado in Monroe County

An EF1 tornado touched down and tracked 1.79 miles in southwestern Monroe County on April 27. It mainly damaged a farm south of Missouri 151, where tree limbs were broken and a farm building was partially collapsed.

A tree also fell on top of Middle Grove School in southwestern Monroe County. The fallen tree created two holes in the roof of the building. No students or faculty were in the building at the time of the storm. The damage at Middle Grove School was not included in the path the National Weather Service drew for the tornado in Monroe County.

Two tornadoes hit Randolph and Chariton counties

Two tornadoes touched down April 27 in Randolph and Chariton counties, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF1 tornado traveled for 24.48 miles through Randolph and Chariton counties, south of Moberly just after 7 a.m. and lasted for 25 minutes. Two homes and multiple small structures were damaged.

An EF0 tornado also touched down in Randolph County and traveled for 8.58 miles.