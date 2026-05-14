Alumni organize in opposition of defunding multicultural organizations

Editor's note: This is the last in a series of stories examining the impact of the elimination of direct funding for the University of Missouri’s multicultural organizations.

The University of Missouri’s decision to cut off funding designated for multicultural organizations has been met with backlash from alumni, some of whom are organizing to support the organizations.

In the wake of the announcement, a website titled the Legion of Black Alumni was created, which states that it is “building the largest independently sourced database of Black Mizzou alumni.”

“What ran through my head initially was, ‘We need to try to figure out how to protect the funds,’ since those funds are already too little, since this is not going to be a thing to reverse,” said Lincoln Stephens, co-creator of the Legion of Black Alumni and 2003 graduate. “It’d be one thing if this was just one organization and they thought that organization didn’t serve its purpose, but since this is specifically about race, ethnicity, and identity, we need to open up the can of worms on this.”

Although a formal coalition has not been set up, alumni of the Asian American Association have also created an organization.

“Whether or not we establish an official organization or group is up in the air, the goal in itself is at least communicating with as many alumni as possible, letting them know what’s happening — especially the ones who know about the diversity fee and how impactful it has been — and seeing what kind of efforts they can make collectively,” said Andrew Pham, former vice president of the AAA.

The diversity fee has been one of the fees paid by students annually that went to support these organizations. Without that support, the multicultural organizations would be able to receive a maximum of $3,000 a year, similar to many other student organizations.

Many alumni took to social media platforms to express concern regarding the future of the organizations and the clarity of the university’s language.

The diversity fee “was very well established by the time I came in and started, and while I was working with AAA,” Pham said. “It just felt like we could always rely on this in the past. And seeing that it’s being taken away, I was extremely shocked — it was unfathomable to all of us.” Mizzou has not planned further conversations with the organizations losing funding.

“The uncertainty is the challenging thing to me,” Stephens said. “I hope that the university is not careless, and reckless and disregarding whole communities that have contributed greatly to the university and this country. I hope that the university will take inspiration from the founding fathers and what they stood for, and give a damn.”

The organizations have received funding for the rest of the school year but are set to lose it for the fall semester.

“I do feel like Mizzou’s community is heavily supported and strong together, and I think we saw that in 2015, and we might be seeing this again in 2026 come the fall,” Pham said.

“I think in some ways a lot of universities are grappling with what’s happening right now in our country and finding ways to try to maintain their funding, and do what they feel is needed in order to keep the university financially healthy,” 2014 graduate Paige Lazarus said. “But for me, it does feel like this is a microcosm of what the Black experience looks like in America. We make progress towards equity and justice, and then there’s a pushback.”

Some alumni have found additional ways to continue to support multicultural groups.

“In the future moving forward, I want to be able to stop things like these,” said Kennedy Moore, state representative candidate and former LBC Gospel Choir member. “Even if it doesn’t get to committee or legislation, I want to introduce legislation for these students or safe spaces — it’s a funding issue.”

Moore is running for the 73rd District, which is in the St. Louis area and includes Ferguson.