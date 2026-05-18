Gaming machines, public safety sales tax on Monday's council agenda

The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed ban on electronic gaming machines during its regular meeting Monday night.

The proposal was tabled during the council’s March 2 meeting, and since then, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has declared the video lottery terminals illegal.

Earlier this month, nearly three dozen machines were seized by the attorney general’s office, 10 of them in Boone County locations. The Columbia Police Department helped conduct the May 12 sting operation.

Although upholding a state law led to those raids, city staff has concluded that municipal regulation could help any future enforcement if needed.

The council will also reconsider putting a 1% sales tax on the Aug. 4 ballot to fund improvements for the Columbia Police and Fire departments.

If passed by voters, the 1% public safety tax is expected to generate $38 million. Among other projects, it would be used to add 50 police officers and 40 firefighters to the city staff over four years, build a new police facility and add two new fire stations.

Other items up for a vote

The council will consider appropriating $82,000 as part of a revenue guarantee to Allegiant Air, which is scheduled to begin flying passengers in June from Columbia Regional Airport to destinations in Florida. The total amount of the two-year guarantee is $1 million, with $918,000 either already donated or appropriated.

Also up for a vote is an administrative delay in accepting or processing applications for proposed data centers to be able to study and establish regulations that address their impact. Data centers have been shown to put distinct burdens on electrical power, water supply and telecommunications networks, according to a council memo. They also can have an impact on surrounding land use, natural resources, public services and the character of a community.

The City Council will also vote on appropriating $1.425 million for the planned North Village Park at 210 Orr St. The 2.3-acre park is to be built on a vacant lot north of Broadway with construction scheduled to start next fall. It must be completed by December to satisfy the terms of an American Rescue Plan Act grant.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building.

