Storms cut power in Columbia Monday

Storms that moved through mid-Missouri on Monday morning brought heavy rain and wind and left some customers without power in Columbia.

The outages began in Columbia around 5:45 a.m., and trees falling onto power lines caused two of the larger outages.

Heavy rain brings the possibility of flooding, and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team says never to walk, swim or drive through flooded areas. Water can be deeper than it appears and could hide debris, washed-out roads or hazards.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe storms.

All power was restored by 5 p.m. Heavy rain and wind brought trees and branches down throughout the city. Counties throughout Mid-Missouri remain in a flood watch.