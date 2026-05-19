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Storms cut power in Columbia Monday

KBIA | By KOMU 8, Jacob Richey
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:04 AM CDT
A large branch rests atop a powerline adjacent to West Broadway in Columbia, Missouri. The pavement is wet, a few cars make their way down the street.
Casey Bennett
/
KOMU 8
A firetruck blocks traffic around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of West Broadway in Columbia ahead of a tree branch that fell onto power lines.

Storms that moved through mid-Missouri on Monday morning brought heavy rain and wind and left some customers without power in Columbia.

The outages began in Columbia around 5:45 a.m., and trees falling onto power lines caused two of the larger outages.

Heavy rain brings the possibility of flooding, and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team says never to walk, swim or drive through flooded areas. Water can be deeper than it appears and could hide debris, washed-out roads or hazards.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe storms.

All power was restored by 5 p.m. Heavy rain and wind brought trees and branches down throughout the city. Counties throughout Mid-Missouri remain in a flood watch.
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Missouri News Network Top Storiessevere weathersevere thunderstormelectricitystorm damage
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KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
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