Columbia Farmers Market to begin its Wednesday schedule next week

The Columbia Farmers Market begins its Wednesday schedule on May 27, running from 4 to 7 p.m. each week through Aug. 26 at Columbia’s Agriculture Park, 1769 W. Ash St.

Nearly 30 vendors will be selling fresh produce, meat, farm-fresh eggs, honey, cut flowers, plants and baked goods. Many of these vendors will be exclusive to the Wednesday market, said Corrina Smith, the market’s executive director.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC customers can match their benefits up to $35 through the Access to Healthy Food program on both Wednesdays and Saturdays, along with an extra $25 in SNAP matching through Double Up Food Bucks.

During the May 27 kickoff, the market staff will be distributing punch cards for customers to keep during the season to win prizes at the end of the summer. Customers who visit the Wednesday market five times will be entered to win $50 in market tokens, and those who visit at least 10 times will be entered to win $100 in market tokens.

The weekly Saturday market will continue through the summer with 90 vendors selling locally grown and crafted products. Its hours are 8 a.m. to noon for the summer season.

