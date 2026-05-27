Columbia Police Department short 21 officers, according to new report

The Columbia Police Department needs 21 more officers to be fully staffed, according to the department's 2025 annual report.

This is the first annual report CPD has published since 2009, Chief Jill Schlude said in the new report.

"(The report) is a way to share the story of policing in Columbia, highlight the accomplishments of the men and women who serve, and provide our community with a transparent view of our challenges and successes," Schlude said in the report.

The Police Department's bureau has room for 91 full-time uniformed officers and only 70 of those positions are filled, according to the report. Patrol officers handle calls from 911 and 311, conduct proactive patrols, enforce traffic, control crowds, serve warrants and pursue arrests.

Currently, the department has 194 sworn staff members and 65 non-sworn staff members, for a total 259 staff members, according to the report.

Violent crime has been on the downtrend since 2021, and continued that progression. In 2025, there were 470 violent crime incidents, compared to 476 in 2024, according to the report. Data also showed that firearms were the most common weapon involved in violent crime incidents in 2025.

The Police Department also noted it upgraded the technologies it uses. In 2025, CPD expanded the use of Flock cameras, Axon cameras and software, and National Integrated Ballistic Information Network machines.

The Columbia Police Department's full 2025 annual report can be read on the city's website.