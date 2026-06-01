New flights, parking rules launch this week at Columbia Regional Airport

New nonstop flights from Columbia Regional Airport to two Florida destinations will begin next week as officials also prepare to launch a new shuttle service and stricter parking enforcement at the growing airport.

Allegiant Air will begin nonstop service to Orlando Sanford International Airport on Wednesday with flights every Wednesday and Saturday. The inaugural departing flight is scheduled to take off at 2:54 p.m. and arrive at 6:21 p.m.

Thereafter, Wednesday and Saturday departures will leave Columbia at 11:44 a.m. and arrive at 3:11 p.m. Return flights will depart Orlando at 9 a.m. and arrive in Columbia at 10:39 a.m.

Nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport will begin Friday with flights every Friday and Monday. Departing flights will leave Columbia at 9:56 a.m. and arrive at 11:51 a.m. Return flights will depart Destin at 7 a.m. and arrive in Columbia at 9:06 a.m.

The new shuttle service for the airport’s south parking lot will begin at 4 a.m. Monday and run until midnight. The lot, located about a half-mile south of the terminal, has space for about 700 vehicles.

Airport Manager Michael Parks said the shuttle includes seating for 15 passengers and rear luggage storage for larger bags. A round trip is expected to take about 10 minutes.

Beginning Sunday evening, vehicles parked in nondesignated areas on grass and curbsides will be moved to the south lot. Starting Monday morning, vehicles parked in prohibited areas will be towed.

Owners returning Monday morning or later should be prepared to use the shuttle to retrieve their vehicles.

As part of the airport’s new flight service, American Airlines began flying nonstop May 22 to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, marking Columbia’s first direct East Coast connection. The daily outbound flight departs Columbia at 7:16 a.m.

Airport officials also announced a third Florida route through Allegiant Air with nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport beginning Nov. 19. Flights in November are scheduled for the 19, 22, 24 and 28. Beginning afterward, flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday.

