Highway Patrol reports increase in traffic crashes, fatalities this Labor Day weekend

MISSOURI - The Missouri State Highway Patrol saw an increase in crashes and fatalities this year during the long Labor Day weekend compared to 2022.

The Highway Patrol started the counting period for the weekend on Friday at 6 p.m. and ended the period on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

MSHP reported 306 crashes in its preliminary statistics. From those crashes, they reported 146 injuries and nine fatalities.

Additionally, troopers made 119 driving while intoxicated arrests and two boating while intoxicated arrests. There were no reported drownings over the weekend.

A 5-year-old girl from Doniphan, Missouri, died over the weekend after the vehicle in which she was a passenger overturned after it ran off the side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The child was not using a safety device at the time of the crash.

Last year, the patrol investigated 286 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and four fatalities. The patrol also investigated eight boating crashes that resulted in five injuries and one fatality. One person drowned over the 2022 Labor Day weekend.

MSHP urges drivers to follow safe driving practices while in motor vehicles. This includes ensuring all passengers in the car are wearing seatbelts, that any kids are using proper safety devices, avoiding distractions while driving, and never driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The Highway Patrol's online crash, boating incidents, and arrest reports can be viewed here.

