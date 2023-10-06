Capitol dome to be lit red to honor Missouri's fallen firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri State Capitol dome will be lit red from sunset Saturday, Oct. 7, until sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 8, in honor of Missouri's fallen firefighters.

The lighting coincides with Missouri's annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City, located at 5550 Dunn Drive.

The lighting was ordered by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who is serving as acting governor while Gov. Mike Parson travels to Japan for a trade mission.

"We are proud to light the Missouri State Capitol red in honor of the fire service heroes who gave their lives in service to their communities," Kehoe said. "We owe a tremendous debt to the firefighters who respond each time the alarm bell sounds, no matter the danger they may encounter. Their sacrifice will never forgotten."

The Fire Fighters Foundation of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil at the memorial on Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a memorial service held at the memorial on Oct. 8 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in honor of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation Board has approved these additions to the Wall of Honor in Kingdom City:

Battalion Chief Rickey Hobbs, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, Sept. 14, 2021

Firefighter James Dale Jenkins, Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department, Dec. 3, 2021

Firefighter Gregory James Thompson, Lakeview Heights Fire Protection District, Jan. 6, 2022

Firefighter Benjamin J. Polson, St. Louis Fire Department, Jan. 13, 2022

Fire Chief Kevin Cremer, Festus Fire Department, Jan. 24, 2022

Fire Chief Donald “Mark” Kisner, Hurley Fire Protection District, Feb. 5, 2022

Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst, Ebenezer Fire Protection District, March 18, 2022

Captain Robert Moore, Kennett Fire Department, Dec. 4, 2022

Parson has proclaimed Oct. 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

