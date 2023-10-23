© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Boone County to host walk-in flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinics

KBIA | By Danny Jimenez
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
KBIA's Rebecca Smith arm - after receiving both her COVID-19 booster and flu shot in 2021 - there are two circular bandaids on her upper arm.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Boone County is offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

COLUMBIA − The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department announced on Monday that multiple flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will held throughout the county this week.

The locations, dates and times of the flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics include the following:

Tuesday, Oct. 24

  • Moniteau Housing (the laundry building), 600 4th St, Rocheport 
  • 2 to 3 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • Hartsburg Legion Hall, 35 S. 2nd St., Hartsburg
  • 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

  • Centralia Intermediate School,550 W. Lakeview Ave., Centralia
  • 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.  

The flu vaccine will be available to all residents aged six months and older, with children between the ages of six months and 18 years not having to pay the vaccine thanks to a partnership with MU Health Care.

Parental consent forms, however, will be required for any of these children who receive the vaccine.

For residents age 19 and older, the cost of the flu vaccine will vary depending on insurance coverage. A list of insurance providers accepted by PHHS can be found at CoMo.gov/Health/Clinical-Services.

For self-pay residents, the cost of the vaccine is $25. A high-dose flu shot is available specifically for those 65 and older.

In regards to the COVID-19 vaccine, those will be available and are to be billed to insurance. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available as well for those without insurance coverage.

In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting vaccines.gov.

