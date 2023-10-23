MoDOT to hold meeting over upcoming Route D bridge project

JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Transportation will host an open-house style informational meeting to discuss an upcoming bridge rehabilitation project in Cole County.

The public is invited to the meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8618 Church Hill Drive. Those who attend will learn about planned improvements to the Route D bridge over North Moreau Creek.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and provide information. Exhibits will be available showing the work currently being planned and the proposed detour to be used during the bridge closure.

The Route D bridge over North Moreau Creek, just northeast of Lohman, was built in 1965. While the supporting structures are in good condition, MoDOT says the driving surface has deteriorated to a point where it is necessary to replace the deck.

The estimated cost for these improvements is $1.2 million (subject to change), according to MoDOT.

More details on the project are available on MoDOT's website.

