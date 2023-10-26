© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the November issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Dominique Hodge,
Kristina Abovyan
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
Tory Kassabaum, left, sells flowers to Jenna Sorensen on Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2023 at MU Health Care Pavilion in Columbia. All proceeds from the sale went towards funding bail bonds and CoMo Mobile Aid.

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-Chief Kristina Aboyvan spoke with reporter Athena Fosler-Brazil about a story she wrote for this month’s issue about the cash bail system and a bail fund right here in mid-Missouri.

The fight for liberation: How Merrique Jenson supports the transgender community in Missouri and beyond:Merrique Jenson is the first trans Latina to serve as a nonprofit executive director in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas and has founded multiple LGBTQ+ support groups and organizations across the Midwest and the Ozarks states.

From Broadway to Broadway: Columbia’s star production carpenter:A Broadway show often goes off without a hitch with the help of people like Paul Wimmer, who lives in Columbia but takes his production carpentry skills to New York City.

Feels like home: Delia’s Mexican Grill opens up second location:Scott Schaefer was a regular customer of David’s when he worked at other restaurants, and Delia’s Mexican Grill has become his go-to since he found out David owned it. “It’s our favorite Mexican restaurant in town. (David) takes great pride in making sure everybody is having a good time and getting fed.”

Dominique Hodge
Dominique Hodge is a junior at the University of Missouri studying cross-platform editing and producing. She is a reporter/producer for KBIA's Missouri Health Talks.
Kristina Abovyan
