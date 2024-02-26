-
Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes sits down with staff editor Sophie Chappell to talk all things True/False Film Fest.
In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Kristina Abovyan spoke with writer Kara Ellis about pickleball and Columbia’s growing pickleball community.
This Vox Magazine issue features several local Columbia businesses including Trenches and After Bite. It also highlights the biggest Taylor Swift fans in Columbia.
Vox staff writer Athena Fosler-Brazil discovered more about the goals of a bail fund throughout the reporting process
The cancellation of Treeline Music Fest left many people with plans to re-draw. Kara Ellis, a writer for "Vox Magazine," also had to pivot after hearing the news.
In this episode of Behind the Issue, editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with editor Sophia Donis about one of this month's standout stories.
In this edition of "Behind the Issue," editor-in-chief Katelynn McIlwain spoke with writer and editor Abby Stetina about one of this month's feature packages.
In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Art Director Moy Zhong spoke with Editor-in-Chief Courtney Perrett about some of the issue's standout stories.
In this month’s “Behind the Issue” from Vox Magazine, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about some of June’s standout stories with writer Austin Woods.
In this month’s Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about a few of this month’s standout stories with Culture Editor Marisa Whitaker.