I-70 to briefly close Tuesday to blast footings of old Rocheport Bridge

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation will temporarily close Interstate 70 on Tuesday afternoon for up to one hour to blast footings of the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport, weather permitting.

While the majority of the blast will be underwater, MoDOT said out of an abundance of caution, traffic will be stopped in both directions prior to the blast, which will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The demolition team in charge of the project will use a controlled explosion to demo the footing, and crews will subsequently inspect the bridge to ensure all debris is clear before the interstate is reopened to traffic. This part of the process is expected to take up to an hour, MoDOT said.

In case of inclement weather, the blast could be delayed or rescheduled.

Drivers and members of the public are asked to be alert, pay attention to signs and traffic control personnel, and plan ahead for potential delays.

