Two people injured after fire, possible explosion at MU medical school

COLUMBIA − Two people have minor injuries following a fire and possible explosion at the MU School of Medicine Friday afternoon.

The two people were treated in University Hospital's emergency department and have been released, according to an MU Health Care spokesperson.

Columbia fire responded to the second-alarm fire on Hospital Drive around 12:16 p.m. Friday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenreich. A hazmat truck is on scene, as well.

Fire was found in a research laboratory on the seventh floor of the Medical Sciences Building and extinguished, Heidenreich said. The lab was not in use at the time.

The building was evacuated, and no one is re-entering out of an abundance of caution, according to the hospital spokesperson.

Hazmat crews could be seen leaving the building and getting sprayed down as a precaution, but there has been no confirmation on whether or not an explosion occurred.

Crews remain on scene to investigate the origin of the fire, what caused the potential explosion and to make sure the area is safe.

The hospital spokesperson said hospital operations and patient care at University have continued normally without disruption.

