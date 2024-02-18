Going Public: Perryville to host "Hear the Eclipse" for the Visually Impaired on April 8

When the total solar eclipse occurs on Monday, April 8, most of us will be watching the celestial event with our ISO approved glasses but what about those who are visually impaired? Perryville is hosting “Hear the Eclipse” that will allow them to experience the eclipse, too.

KRCU spoke with Trish Erzfeld — the Executive Director of Perry County Heritage Tourism. She joined us in our virtual studio to provide details about "Hear the Eclipse."

