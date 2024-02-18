© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA is receiving updates from its sister-station KCUR 89.3 FM in Kansas City, Mo about the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and shooting.
For KCUR's direct coverage, please click anywhere on this banner

Going Public: Perryville to host "Hear the Eclipse" for the Visually Impaired on April 8

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 18, 2024 at 6:05 AM CST

When the total solar eclipse occurs on Monday, April 8, most of us will be watching the celestial event with our ISO approved glasses but what about those who are visually impaired? Perryville is hosting “Hear the Eclipse” that will allow them to experience the eclipse, too.

KRCU spoke with Trish Erzfeld — the Executive Director of Perry County Heritage Tourism. She joined us in our virtual studio to provide details about "Hear the Eclipse."

More Details about the event.

Learn more about the LightSound project.
Copyright 2024 KRCU Public Radio. To see more, visit KRCU Public Radio.

Tags
Missouri News Eclipseaccessibilitydisability
Dan Woods
Related Content