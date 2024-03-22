© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Body of Riley Strain found in Cumberland River

KBIA | By Stephanie Southey
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has recovered the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who had been missing since March 8.

Strain's body was found in the river approximately 8 miles from downtown Nashville, according to social media posts from police. Security footage and a phone ping placed Strain, 22, along the Cumberland River the night he went missing.

The fire department removed the body from the water, and a medical examiner confirmed it to be Strain's body. He was in the clothes he was wearing when he went missing, Drake said.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is pending, Drake said.

Strain's family has been notified. The family traveled to Nashville from Springfield, Missouri, when they found out Strain was missing.

"I want to say to the family, my heart and prayers go out to you all for this tragic incident," Drake said.

UM System President Mun Choi sent a campuswide email Friday afternoon, acknowledging the recovery of Strain's body and offering resources.

"The university is equipped to assist you as you process this loss," Choi said. "Students can contact the MU Counseling Center for support. Additionally, the Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff."

Strain was last seen the night of March 8, after he was asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink on Broadway while on a trip for his fraternity spring formal.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed on March 15 it launched an investigation into whether Strain was over served alcohol.

In a March 15 statement, TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge said its employees served Strain one drink and two waters before they escorted Strain out of the bar.

Searches by foot, helicopter and boat have been ongoing since his disappearance.

A GoFundMe was set up following Strain's disappearance, which will go toward supporting his family.

This story is breaking and will be updated. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
