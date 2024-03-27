Riley Strain's visitation, celebration of life announced

The family of former University of Missouri student Riley Strain has scheduled a visitation and celebration of life for later this week.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole in Springfield, Missouri, according to Strain's obituary. A celebration of life will follow, and a private burial will be held at a later time.

"Riley Strain’s presence will be profoundly missed, but his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered," the obituary says.

Strain, who was 22, went missing on the evening of March 8, after he was escorted out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar during a trip with his fraternity.

Strain's body was recovered the morning of March 22 from the Cumberland River in west Nashville following two weeks of search and rescue efforts.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said on Monday that Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental." Toxicology results are pending, but there is no apparent foul play, according to police.

The obituary says that since Strain often said, "Green makes you look good," attendees are asked to wear something green and dress comfortably.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Strain's honor to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

