Sights and sounds from municipal election night 2024
KBIA reporting teams were out at the watch parties with the candidates, the voters, and supporters Tuesday night. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day.
Lisa Meyer was elected to Columbia City Council Tuesday by a margin of about 400 votes.
Voters elected Jeanne Snodgrass and Alvin Cobbins to the Columbia School Board for three-year terms Tuesday night.
Former First Ward City Council Member Nick Knoth was recalled Tuesday night after taking a job that sparked controversy with First Ward residents.
Jefferson City had five open city council seats on Tuesday’s Municipal Election ballot. Here are the results:
The measure will benefit some lower to moderate-income seniors. The next step is developing a clear policy.