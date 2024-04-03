© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Sights and sounds from municipal election night 2024

KBIA | By KBIA Staff
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:53 AM CDT

KBIA reporting teams were out at the watch parties with the candidates, the voters, and supporters Tuesday night. Here are some of the sounds and voices from election day.

Steven Skolnick celebrates the municipal election results as Jim and Lisa Meyer embrace on Tuesday, April 2. Jim Meyer previously ran for city council in 2020 and lost.
Missouri News
Lisa Meyer wins Columbia City Council Second Ward seat
Harshawn Ratanpal
Lisa Meyer was elected to Columbia City Council Tuesday by a margin of about 400 votes.
Incumbent Columbia School Board member Jean Snodgrass (left) and board member elect Alvin Cobbins (right) smile during their joint election watch party on Tuesday, April 4, 2024 at International Tap House in Columbia, MO.
Missouri News
Incumbent Jeanne Snodgrass keeps School Board seat, Alvin Cobbins newly elected
Sophia Anderson
Voters elected Jeanne Snodgrass and Alvin Cobbins to the Columbia School Board for three-year terms Tuesday night.
Nick Knoth, former city council member, sits with family while waiting for the recall proposition results on April 2, 2024 at Billards in Columbia. While other election candidates hosted watch parties, Knoth spent time with his closest friends and family eating burgers and drinking.
Missouri News
City Council member Nick Knoth recalled
Laine Cibulskis
Former First Ward City Council Member Nick Knoth was recalled Tuesday night after taking a job that sparked controversy with First Ward residents.
Missouri News
Jefferson City elects five new members to City Council
Alex Cox
Jefferson City had five open city council seats on Tuesday’s Municipal Election ballot. Here are the results:
Circular, red white and blue "I Voted!" stickers are strewn haphazardly on a beige table.
Missouri News
Passage of Proposition 1 paves the way for senior property tax credit
Kiana Fernandes
The measure will benefit some lower to moderate-income seniors. The next step is developing a clear policy.

