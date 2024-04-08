Sights and sounds from the partial eclipse in Missouri

Students, families and Columbia locals gathered on Lowry Mall at the University of Missouri yesterday to view the eclipse. Both Lowry and Francis Quadrangle served as spacious viewing spots for the event, and the University’s physics and astronomy department invited their own crowds with the chance to view the eclipse through a telescope.

A few hours southeast, people gathered at the Trail of Tears State Park in Jackson, Missouri to view the eclipse in the path of totality.

MU environmental science student Jacob Nieman said the event is “a once in a lifetime opportunity.” He watched the eclipse at Lowry Mall.

“I was lucky enough to see the one in 2017 in the path of totality, but a lot of these people, it's their very first time,” Nieman said. “I was definitely planning on being here, because they were giving away the glasses. They also had telescopes -- you could see sunspots in the telescopes, so that’s not something I got to see in high school.”

MU graduate student Umanda Abeysinghe also came to Lowry with her husband to look at the eclipse through the telescope.

“I'm experiencing this after more than five years, so I'm really excited,” Abeysinghe said.

MU senior Kate Toroxel came to Lowry with her friends.

“I just feel really lucky to see it,” Toroxel said. “I mean, the last time I saw it was in high school. So seeingn it now in college at the end of my college career, especially with studying something like natural resources and parks and rec, I think it's really awesome.”