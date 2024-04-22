Wash U School of Medicine settles Justice Department discrimination lawsuit

The U.S. Justice Department has settled a discrimination lawsuit against Washington University School of Medicine. The suit claimed the medical school violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against an employee based on his citizenship status.

In a lawsuit filed on April 14, 2022, the individual alleged that the medical school violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against the employee based on his citizenship status and later retaliated against him for complaining.

“Workers who believe that an employer has discriminated against them based on citizenship status have the right to stand up for themselves, including by making internal complaints to the employer, without retaliation,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a press release. “The Justice Department is committed to holding employers accountable for unlawful discrimination and retaliation.”

After reviewing the case, the Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section found that the School of Medicine discriminated against an employee who was granted asylum by the federal government. It also found that he was frequently asked about his immigration status and to provide documentation to prove his right to work in the U.S. The worker had previously provided the proper documentation.

It also determined that the medical school retaliated against the employee by firing him after he complained about the discrimination.

The School of Medicine did not comment on the settlement. According to the agreement, Wash U did not admit to any wrongdoing and denies the allegations of discrimination and retaliation.

To hold Wash U accountable, the medical school will have to pay $3,264 plus interest to the employee and $4,465 in civil penalties to the government.

The settlement also requires Wash U’s medical school to train employees on the Immigration and Nationality Act’s anti-discrimination requirements. The school could be subjected to departmental monitoring and reporting.

Within 90 days of the agreement, the medical school must provide the Immigrant and Employee Rights Section its employment policies, including its I-9 procedures. In 60 days, the school must update its employment eligibility verification training materials with any new or revised policies required by the settlement. The school also must replace its “You Have the Right to Work” poster with the most current version within 30 days.

