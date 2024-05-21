© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four people killed in a house explosion in southwestern Missouri

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT

GOODHOPE, Mo. (AP) — Four people in rural Missouri died when an explosion that could be heard 10 miles (6.2 kilometers) away occurred at a house.

The explosion happened Saturday night near the unincorporated town of Goodhope. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said the home was undergoing renovations and a propane leak was found. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office and local officials continue investigating.

Names of those killed have not been released.

Degase said the explosion was unusual because it didn’t cause a fire, KYTV-TV reported. An official with the fire marshal’s office described it as a “flash” that happened so quickly the house didn’t burn.
Tags
Missouri News local newsfiressouthern missouri
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content