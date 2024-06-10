House Majority Leader says Missouri will be 'aggressive and decisive' in trying to keep Chiefs

Missouri House Majority Leader Jon Patterson, a Republican from Lee's Summit, is the presumptive next speaker of the General Assembly's lower chamber. One thing firmly on his agenda, if he ultimately assumes the position, is to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from moving to Kansas.

Patterson told KCUR that, when the time comes, Missouri will put together a plan that will make sure both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals stay in Missouri.

"I'm with Lt. Gov. (Mike) Kehoe on this, who said that we are not going to stand idly by and allow another state to come in and take away businesses from the state of Missouri," Patterson said.

"I think the state of Missouri will be aggressive and decisive in trying to keep the Chiefs. But, I don't think we should be rushed or reactionary. So, we'll see what Kansas does."

On Thursday, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and Kansas Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins both joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss their push to bring the Chiefs to the Sunflower State.

