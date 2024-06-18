© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas lawmakers have passed tax cuts to clear the way for a plan to lure the Chiefs

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:33 PM CDT
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3 FM

Kansas legislators have cleared the way for a debate on trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri.

They did that Tuesday by approving tax cuts worth $1.23 billion over three years that many lawmakers said they needed to see before considering a plan to help the Super Bowl champions finance a new stadium.

The Legislature took up the stadium proposal during a special session, and the measure would allow the state to issue bonds to help pay for new stadiums in Kansas both for the Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.

But many lawmakers said voters would be angry if the state also didn't cut taxes.
Tags
Missouri News ChiefsRoyalskansas city royalskansas city chiefsTop Stories
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content