Kansas lawmakers have passed tax cuts to clear the way for a plan to lure the Chiefs

Kansas legislators have cleared the way for a debate on trying to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri.

They did that Tuesday by approving tax cuts worth $1.23 billion over three years that many lawmakers said they needed to see before considering a plan to help the Super Bowl champions finance a new stadium.

The Legislature took up the stadium proposal during a special session, and the measure would allow the state to issue bonds to help pay for new stadiums in Kansas both for the Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.

But many lawmakers said voters would be angry if the state also didn't cut taxes.

