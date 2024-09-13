Gas drops below $3 per gallon around much of Missouri amid seasonal changes

Missouri gas prices dropped amid seasonal changes in demand and fuel production, mirroring national trends. The average price of Missouri gas is $2.93 a gallon, down more than 70 cents from one year ago, according to AAA.

"Pump prices in Missouri and really around the country have been coming down over the last four weeks or so," according to AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria. "This is, you know, pretty typical this time of year."

The dip is partly driven by gas stations switching from summer-blend to winter-blend gasoline. The difference between the two is how easily fuel evaporates at a given temperature.

Summer-blend is designed to prevent excessive evaporation when temperatures rise, in line with federal Environmental Protection Agency standards.

"Winter-blend is a little bit more cheaper to produce," Chabarria said.

With summer road trips and college moves in the rearview mirror, demand is also contributing to lower prices, Chabarria said.

Missouri has the tenth cheapest regular gas in the nation, according to GasBuddy. Gas is now below $3 at many stations around the state, catching the attention of drivers.

Cvetan Tomovski said he was "excited" to see lower prices as he filled up his car at a gas station off Clark Lane in Columbia. Tomovski said he generally gets gas twice a week, because he travels to Jefferson City to play hockey.

"It does take a toll, on the paycheck," Tomovski said. "It's a nice relief to finally get below three dollars."

Mike Sapp and his wife filled up at the same station in Columbia. Even though his tank isn't low, Sapp said he spotted a good deal. As a plumber and electrician, Sapp drives around a lot for work.

"It's a necessity, you have to fill your car to be able to get around" Sapp said.