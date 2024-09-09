© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
I-70 road work being conducted from Kingdom City to Columbia

KBIA | By Kiana Fernandes
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:21 PM CDT
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Missouri drivers should watch out for active road work on westbound I-70.

Drivers traveling west between Kingdom City and Columbia on 1-70 should watch out for narrow lanes, a reduced shoulder and reduced speed limits going into the evening.

The lane adjustments will affect drivers traveling west for the University of Missouri home football game.

Drivers will be expected to drive 55 miles per hour on 10-foot wide lanes over a 7-mile span. For context, the maximum semi-truck width in the state of Missouri is 8.5 feet.

Eric Kopinski is the director of the Improve I-70 Program.

“We do expect some semi-trucks that – they’re a little more savvy – will adjust their routes as they know that there’s additional travel for that.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow for additional time and leave space for other vehicles.

Starting at 7 p.m. one westbound lane will be closed, although this should not interfere with traffic for MU’s home football game.
Kiana Fernandes
Kiana Fernandes is a graduate student at the Missouri School of Journalism.
