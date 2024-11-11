© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel says it has a $5.2 billion deal to buy 25 advanced F-15s made in St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST
An Israeli F-15I Ra'am assigned to the 69th Squadron takes off at Uvda Air Base, Israel in 2017. The Israeli government announced a $5.2 billion deal to buy at least 25 similar F-15IA jets made by Boeing in St. Louis.
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew
/
48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
An Israeli F-15I Ra'am assigned to the 69th Squadron takes off at Uvda Air Base, Israel in 2017. The Israeli government announced a $5.2 billion deal to buy at least 25 similar F-15IA jets made by Boeing in St. Louis.

The government of Israel announced Thursday it plans to buy 25 new advanced F-15 fighter jets made in St. Louis by the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

The announcement comes alongside approval from the U.S. secretary of state for the sale of $18.82 billion in military equipment, which includes the option for Israel to buy another 25 F-15IA fighter jets.

Deliveries of the St. Louis-made Jets are set to begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft supplied each year.

The U.S. has been a key supplier of military equipment for Israel for more than a year after the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. led to a wider war in Gaza and the region, now involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising conflict with Iran.

The Biden administration has warned Israel that the U.S. would cut military support this month if the country did not help get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. This week a State Department spokesperson said Israel so far had failed to improve aid deliveries.

For his part, President-elect Donald Trump has said he will end conflict in the Middle East without detailing plans for how to do so.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Missouri News boeingisrael-palestinemilitary equipment
Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers the Metro East area in Illinois for St. Louis Public Radio. He joins the news team as its first Report for America corps member and is tasked with expanding KWMU's coverage east from the Mississippi. Before joining St. Louis Public Radio, Eric held competitive internships at Fox News Channel, NPR-affiliate WSHU Public Radio and AccuWeather. As a news fellow at WSHU's Long Island Bureau, he covered governments and environmental issues as well as other general assignments. Eric grew up in Northern Colorado but attended Stony Brook University, in New York where he earned his degree in journalism in 2018. He is an expert skier, avid reader and lifelong musician-he plays saxophone and clarinet.
See stories by Eric Schmid
Related Content