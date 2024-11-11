Israel says it has a $5.2 billion deal to buy 25 advanced F-15s made in St. Louis

The government of Israel announced Thursday it plans to buy 25 new advanced F-15 fighter jets made in St. Louis by the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing.

The announcement comes alongside approval from the U.S. secretary of state for the sale of $18.82 billion in military equipment, which includes the option for Israel to buy another 25 F-15IA fighter jets.

Deliveries of the St. Louis-made Jets are set to begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft supplied each year.

The U.S. has been a key supplier of military equipment for Israel for more than a year after the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. led to a wider war in Gaza and the region, now involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising conflict with Iran.

The Biden administration has warned Israel that the U.S. would cut military support this month if the country did not help get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. This week a State Department spokesperson said Israel so far had failed to improve aid deliveries.

For his part, President-elect Donald Trump has said he will end conflict in the Middle East without detailing plans for how to do so.

