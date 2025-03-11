LGBTQ+ youth in Missouri and Kansas face higher suicide risk

In Missouri and Kansas, almost four in 10 young people who identify as gay or transgender have seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 15% have attempted it.

That’s according to a new survey by The Trevor Project, which asked 18,000 people ages 13 to 24 across the country questions about issues like depression and anxiety, bullying and access to mental health care.

Overall, the survey found that young people in the Midwest reported some of the highest rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts compared to youth in other regions of the country.

The survey also found that youth in the Midwest experienced the highest rates of reported physical threats and harm based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We must be careful to reiterate that these young people are not prone to higher suicide risk compared to their peers,” said Ronita Nath, vice president of research at The Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention and crisis intervention in the LGBTQ+ community. “But rather, they’re placed at higher risk because of how they’re mistreated and stigmatized, including through anti-LGBTQ+ politics.”

Nath said results from the survey, conducted in 2024, are meant to offer policymakers, educators and other organizations a road map for how to change the environment.

“By reporting these numbers, we aim to highlight the ongoing risks LGBTQ+ youth face,” Nath said, “and reinforce the need for policies and support systems that protect them from these harmful experiences.”

The Missouri Independent

In Missouri and Kansas, where anti-transgender legislation has been a central focus in the Republican-dominated legislatures, anxiety and depression are top concerns, according to the survey results.

Among Missouri respondents, 69% — including three-quarters of people who identify as transgender or nonbinary — reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety. In Kansas, 65% reported anxiety symptoms. In both states, almost half of young people said they had experienced depression.

‘Impacting everybody’

Jennifer Mahurin, a therapist who treats LGBTQ+ patients in the Kansas City area, has seen an uptick in anxiety since the November election, and since President Donald Trump began handing down executive orders aimed at limiting transgender rights.

“The messages that are coming into our schools, into our homes, into wherever we are,” Mahurin said, “are impacting everybody.”

Mahurin sees clients trying to deal with the anxiety in a variety of ways, from doomscrolling on social media, to looking for answers, to just tuning out. Her goal is to help them find healthy ways to cope.

“I’m usually checking in with them to see what is working for them, what isn’t working and where do they want to see the change,” Mahurin said.

Talking to a trained therapist can help with anxiety and depression, but therapy is not always an option. Appointments, especially with a therapist who takes insurance, can be hard to find. And in some rural areas, options are even more limited.

According to The Trevor Project survey, more than half of young people in Missouri who wanted mental health care didn’t get it. Of that group, 47% said they didn’t get care because they couldn’t afford it. The survey found that 46% of young people in Kansas who wanted care didn’t receive it, 43% because they couldn’t afford it.

Missouri Independent

Anti-transgender bills

In recent years, anti-transgender bills have been ubiquitous in Kansas and, to an even greater extent, Missouri.

Last month, Kansas legislators passed a law outlawing gender-affirming care for Kansans younger than 18. The ban applies to gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgeries, and also targets social transitioning, which critics say could even prohibit teachers from using a student’s preferred pronouns.

In Missouri, legislators have introduced dozens of anti-transgender bills, including several that would make permanent a previously adopted ban on gender-affirming care for minors, which is set to expire in 2027. Other bills would extend the state’s ban on transgender children playing sports for teams that reflect their gender identity, also set to expire in 2027.

The bill closest to the finish line that would repeal the sunset provisions of those laws is sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, a Greene County Republican. He did not return a request for comment.

Other bills being considered in Missouri this year include restrictions about what gender people are allowed to list on state IDs, bathroom bans that require people to use a bathroom that matches their gender assigned at birth and a bill that would strip protections against discrimination for transgender people.

State Rep. Wick Thomas, a Democrat who represents parts of Jackson County, said Missouri Republicans are “trying to remove trans people from existence.”

“I think the next step, once there’s no legal trans person,” Thomas said, “is to then go after the gay community as well.”

Thomas, the state’s first nonbinary legislator, understands the toll the constant barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has on people. They have met with dozens of LGBTQ+ young people since getting to Jefferson City. Telling them there’s little they can do to stop the bills, Thomas said, is one of the toughest things they’ve had to do.

But Thomas will continue to try.

“I want to be sure that I am not only standing up for my district and my constituents,” they said, “but also for my 16-year-old self who needed adult support and couldn’t find it.”