Gender affirming care would 'prevent any possible future breast cancer chances since I'm high risk.'

Cosmo Evans is a disabled veteran who’s nonbinary and intersex. They spoke about their access to medical care that both affirms their gender and benefits their physical health.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Cosmo Evans: The first time I've ever got into a plane was when I went to basic training, and then just seeing those straight brim hats when I got off the bus – I cried.

I was the first one to have to do push-ups because for some reason, they – just my last name is so simple. “Evans.” But when they were calling off the names on the first day, they decided to pronounce my name “Evons.”

So, I was like, “It's Evans, Drill Sergeant.” Why I corrected them? I'll never know.

Laughter

So, they dropped me right in front of everyone and I stood out from day one. I was known as the crybaby. But I did everything with tears in my eyes – I still did it all.

I got ate up by fire ants out in the field at the end of basic, but I did not move an inch while I got ate up, and I earned a lot of respect from the drill sergeants that day.

So, it wasn't the worst, but it was it was tough.

If it wasn't for the military, I wouldn't have gotten to see like Germany, Kosovo, Ireland, Greece.

Got my best friend, Joby. He is the reason I moved to Columbia. And just a lot of great people.

I randomly got diagnosed with epilepsy while I was deployed – or when I got home from deployment. Then had to have brain surgery.

The VA has helped me a bunch. I have a great doctor there.

They have their own issues with like, you know, not always, like, being super, super supportive of trans stuff.

They're doing better, but like they don't support like the surgeries and stuff like that.

Like I want to get top surgery, and it would help like prevent breast cancer because my mom, grandma, and great grandma passed from breast cancer.

And my doctor has been trying to push that for me, but the VA hasn't supported it, but she has been awesome, and she really listens.

I looked into getting testosterone because I thought I wanted that for my gender affirming care. Then my endocrinologist said that he did not “believe in nonbinary people.”

Laughter

I'm okay with not having testosterone because they did check my hormones and I'm good on that, but, um, I was not okay with him saying he didn't “believe in nonbinary people.” So, that was fun.

I do love that my doctor and the gynecologist pushed to help me get the endometrial ablation, so I don't have to have periods anymore. That has been gender affirming.

Then just getting top surgery would be gender affirming. And it would just help prevent any possible future breast cancer chances since I'm high risk. So, you know – two birds, one stone.