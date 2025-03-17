Fire risk elevates with red flag warning in effect Monday

After a weekend of dangerous weather conditions, central Missouri is expected to face critical fire danger Monday, with a red flag warning in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis upgraded the fire weather warning Sunday afternoon, forecasting low humidity and high wind. A red flag warning means that weather and land conditions are "favorable" for rapid and erratic fire spread if a fire ignites.

This alert comes just days after severe weather swept through country, resulting in 12 Missouri deaths — the highest of any state during the outbreak of storms.

Now, with high winds, low humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast, the risk of wildfires is significantly heightened, according to the NWS.

Southwest winds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, while relative humidity levels could drop as low as 21%. Temperatures are forecasted to climb to around 73 degrees, creating conditions that could allow fires to spread quickly and unpredictably.

During Friday's high winds, the Columbia Fire Department responded to 77 emergencies and the Boone County Fire Protection District reported 43 calls for service, according to previous Missourian reporting.

The Columbia Fire Department is urging residents to take precautions. Officials advise against outdoor burning and warning that sparks from power tools, such as chainsaws or lawnmowers, could easily ignite dry vegetation.

Even cigarette butts discarded along roadsides could be enough to start a blaze in these conditions, Fire Department spokesperson Katherine Rodriguez said.

If a flame starts, "fully extinguish any flames - douse with water and ensure all embers are cold before leaving," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the Fire Department will continue its normal operations while closely monitoring the fire weather conditions Monday.

In response to last week's storms, the American Red Cross has opened shelters for residents in Missouri affected by recent storms in Franklin, Howell, Jefferson, Phelps and St. Louis Counties.

Officials encourage residents to stay updated on weather conditions and potential fire hazards. Boone County residents can receive real-time emergency alerts by texting BCALERT to 67283.

