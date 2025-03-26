No-excuse absentee voting now open in Boone County

No-excuse absentee voting opened Tuesday in Boone County for the April 8 municipal election.

Registered voters can cast their ballot at the Boone County Government Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

State law requires voters to have a valid photo ID with an expiration date issued by either the federal government or the state of Missouri.

This means voters need to have either a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, or a passport or other federal identification, such as a military ID.

No-excuse absentee voting is open through April 7, and Election Day is Tuesday, April 8.

Voters can also cast their ballots early on these weekend locations:



Saturday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Mall

Sunday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Douglass High School

Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Boone Public Library and Centralia Public Library

Sunday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department

Find out what will be on your April 8 ballot with the KOMU 8 voters guide.

