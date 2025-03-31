Anthem, MU Health play blame game as contract set to expire

Officials with both insurance company Anthem and MU Health Care are blaming the other side for the apparent breakdown of negotiations between the two sides. Each side issued a public statement Monday saying it was the other that had pulled out of talks over the continuance of their relationship.

In an open letter to Anthem, MU Health Care CEO Ric Ransom outlined a contentious negotiations process: "To say Anthem’s behavior toward MU Health Care throughout our contract negotiations is unfortunate is putting it mildly." The letter claimed a recent offer from Anthem included retaliatory measures after contract negotiations had soured, and said Anthem had decided to discontinue negotiations.

But in an email statement, an Anthem spokesperson said MU Health was the party walking away from the bargaining table:

"We’re disappointed that MU Health Care cancelled the negotiation meeting that was scheduled for today instead of providing a response," it said. "Our current proposal, valid until midnight, includes reasonable payment increases that are in line with other Missouri health systems. MU Health Care’s proposed price increases would increase healthcare costs many times faster than wage growth for Missouri consumers. We cannot agree to price hikes of this magnitude for our members. Standing up for affordable care for all Missourians is part of our mission."

Starting Tuesday, patients with Anthem health insurance will be out-of-network for all MU Health care providers. According to Anthem's website, there are over 2 million people in Missouri with Anthem health coverage.

The announcement comes less than a week after MU Health Care announced it had come to an agreement with UnitedHealthcare to extend its current contract through 2027. In Ransom's letter, he pointed to the recently renewed contract as an example: "MU Health Care's requests for fair business practices and rates and terms that cover the increased cost of providing care are in fact reasonable."

Following the announcement of the UnitedHealthcare contract extension, MU Health Care Chief Nurse Executive Shannon Fucik said patients with Anthem coverage should contact MU Health Care to discuss their options.

“We are encouraging our Anthem patients to reach out and start the process of continuity of care applications," Fucik said.

In a press release, MU Health Care said it has established a dedicated call center to answer questions from patients and help navigate care options during this time. The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 573-650-5409. More information can be found on MU Health Care's website.