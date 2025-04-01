© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Conservation Department hosts buyback for Bradford pear trees

KBIA | By Tyler Mader
Published April 1, 2025 at 8:33 AM CDT
A Callery pear tree in bloom. The trees are invasive in Missouri.
Janosch Diggelmann
/
Janosch Diggelmann/Unsplash
A Callery pear tree in bloom. The trees are invasive in Missouri.

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Conservation and other organizations are combating invasive trees by hosting the annual Callery Pear Buyback event.

The Callery pear tree, otherwise known as a Bradford pear tree, is invasive to the state of Missouri.

Although visually appealing, these trees pose ecological and environmental threats, according to the Department of Conservation. Some people also say the tree has a distinct bad smell when it blooms, comparing the smell to the odor of fish or dead animals.

From now until April 17, Missouri homeowners can register for this event by cutting down a Callery pear tree and emailing a picture to MO Invasives through its website.

Those who register for the buyback event can get a new, native tree on April 22 from various pickup sites.

Location details and directions will be provided upon registration, according to MO Invasives.
Missouri News pear treeconservation departmentmissouri environment
