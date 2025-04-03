© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tornado leaves widespread damage in Vernon County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025
Missouri State Highway Patrol
/
Facebook
One person was injured as a result of the tornado and there were no fatalities.

Update from the National Weather Service on Facebook: "A NWS survey team found EF-1 tornado damage extending from southwest of Moundville to Nevada to northwest of Walker. Eight train cars were knocked over, widespread tree damage was found, a few homes had roof damage, and numerous businesses suffered varying degrees of damage."


Original story

There’s extensive damage in the Nevada and Moundville, MO areas after an unconfirmed tornado moved through Wednesday morning.

Multiple homes and businesses received damage, and there were reports of semi-trucks overturned on I-49. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that there were no fatalities.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that it was working to set up a volunteer station at the Vernon County fairgrounds.

We'll have updates to this ongoing story as they become available.

*The headline was changed to reflect the confirmation of a tornado.
Copyright 2025 KSMU

Tags
Missouri News tornadovernon countynational weather serviceweather
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky
Related Content