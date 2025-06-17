City Council keeps equity definition in strategic plan

Columbia City Council voted 5-1, with Fifth Ward councilperson Donald Waterman dissenting, to keep the city’s original definition of “equity” in its strategic plan instead of omitting diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, language.

The omissions would have meant adhering to a January executive order by President Donald Trump that requires removal of DEI language from government documents and programs. The change to the city’s definition was proposed at the May 5 council meeting in the hope that adhering to the executive order would help retain federal funding grants.

Now, the equity statement — one of the city’s “core values” — is staying the same. The vote means specific performance metrics called “outcome objectives” in the strategic plan can be changed administratively. The strategic plan helps the city gauge its progress toward specific goals.

The current statement on equity is:

“We recognize the local government’s role in our community’s history of systemic oppression. We are committed to removing these barriers and rooting our priorities, decisions and culture in the principles of diversity, inclusion, justice and equal access to opportunity.”

The proposed change was:

“We will ensure all residents have fair access to services, opportunities and resources regardless of their background, neighborhood, income or identity,” according to a council memo.

The decision came after some council members held open office hours between June 7 and 15 to hear public opinion on the topic. Those included Fourth Ward councilperson Nick Foster, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Third Ward councilperson Jacque Sample and First Ward councilperson Valerie Carroll.

The item opened with about 30 minutes of clarifying conversation, with Carroll asking for a breakdown of the “high-level” definition of equity versus the administrative level applications of that definition.

Buffaloe gave a summation. “We’ve got two amendments potentially proposed. The first one is changing the equity statement back,” she said. “(The second) directs the city manager to implement and report progress on key outcome objectives and actions aligned with these priorities.”

The second part of the decision says that language changes in the outcome objectives will be done administratively, without necessarily being presented to council.

“It’s my understanding that the thing that probably puts us more at risk are the performance metrics that have a little bit more of the data,” Buffaloe said.

According to the executive order, compliance with all DEI laws is required for grant recipients, including the city of Columbia, and each grant recipient is required to “certify that it does not operate any programs promoting DEI.”

“I will tell you, the landscape that surrounds the validity of and what is required to comply with the executive orders continues to be a ongoing and rapidly changing environment,” Nancy Thompson, city counselor, said.

More than a dozen people gave public comment on the topic. They spoke on a range of angles on the subject — supporting the original statement, asking for clarity or, regardless of language changes, requesting council action in favor of DEI.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends, an organization that promotes conversations about racial equity, called for improved community outreach.

“You conflated outreach into council office hours,” she said. “I never thought the strategic plan originally was that great. I think it’s the bare minimum, like the basement, of doing equity work.”

Alphia Hightower, a Columbia resident, called for clearer explanations of what is being done.

“I have heard from each of you in these last three meetings. You’ve all expressed a care, compassion and concern for the citizens,” Hightower said. “I think this goes beyond that, to wanting to understand, how is the business of the city government being done, and how are you translating that to us as a public? Because it is not clear at all.”