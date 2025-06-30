Kehoe signs law revising Route 66 sign funding

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a new law allowing the Missouri Department of Transportation to use state money for Route 66 signs.

MoDOT previously could not use state money for Route 66 signs.

The Route 66 Maintenance and Enhancement Program allows for maintenance and repair of worn down signs and highlights historical roadside features.

The law creates the Route 66 Supplemental Signage Fund to provide the funds.

Guidelines for supplemental signage, installation and maintenance will be established by Jan. 31, 2026.

The new signs and theft prevention measures will be completed by May 30, 2026.

The bill goes into effect Aug. 28.

