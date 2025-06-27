Lane shift set on Business Loop 70 near connector

Construction crews will shift lanes in a short segment of Business Loop 70 in Columbia starting next week.

The driving lane will be closed between Eastland Circle and Hinkson Creek starting the morning of July 3. Traffic will be directed into the center turn lane. There will be no turn lane on the route throughout the duration of the construction, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The construction is weather-permitting and subject to change. MoDOT asks all drivers to obey traffic signs, slow down and move over while traveling through work zones.

Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be widening Interstate 70 to prepare to build a new roundabout in the area to ultimately connect Business Loop 70 to eastbound I-70.

The work is part of the first project in MoDOT's Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City. This project will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

The project includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and improvements to the I-70 interchanges at U.S. 63 and U.S. 54.