VAC to launch annual back-to-school program

COLUMBIA — The Voluntary Action Center is once again bringing back its annual Back to School Program.

From July 21 through Aug. 29, the VAC will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to Boone County families in need who qualify. This includes Boone County residents with children entering kindergarten through 12th grade who meet the income requirement (200% of the federal poverty guidelines).

The VAC purchases the backpacks and supplies, and its partners at Veterans United step in to pack every single bag.

To apply, you can call 573-874-2273 or stop by the VAC office at 403A Vandiver Drive during business hours to check eligibility and get signed up.

The VAC plans to distribute 800 backpacks this year, according to its website.

Each backpack costs the VAC about $15, and it says financial donations entirely fund the costs. The VAC is accepting donations on its website.

