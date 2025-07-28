MSHP responds to sinkhole formation in Howard County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a sinkhole in Howard County.

KOMU 8 reports the sinkhole formed Sunday afternoon on Missouri Route 5, near county road 426.

Though the sinkhole formed on the shoulder of the road, a social media post from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F states the damage extends under the roadway.

Missouri Department of Transportation workers responded Sunday night to repair the damage and handle traffic issues. No updates on the sinkhole have been made since Patrol Troop F’s post.