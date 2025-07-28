© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSHP responds to sinkhole formation in Howard County

KBIA | By Ethan Tolar, KOMU 8, Noah Grabianski
Published July 28, 2025 at 7:43 AM CDT
Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Eric Brown said the new ghost graphic cars are likely to be sent to urban areas such as St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.
Courtesy of Rachel Hays/Missouri State Highway Patrol
Though the sinkhole formed on the shoulder of the road, a social media post from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F states the damage extends under the roadway. No updates on the sinkhole have been made since Patrol Troop F’s post.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a sinkhole in Howard County.

KOMU 8 reports the sinkhole formed Sunday afternoon on Missouri Route 5, near county road 426.

Though the sinkhole formed on the shoulder of the road, a social media post from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F states the damage extends under the roadway.

Missouri Department of Transportation workers responded Sunday night to repair the damage and handle traffic issues. No updates on the sinkhole have been made since Patrol Troop F’s post.
Tags
Missouri News sinkholeshoward countymissouri state highway patrol
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Noah Grabianski
Noah Grabianski is a student producer from Palatine, Illinois studying journalism and film at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Noah Grabianski
Related Content