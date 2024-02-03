Noah GrabianskiKBIA Student Reporter
Noah Grabianski is a student producer from Palatine, Illinois studying journalism and film at the University of Missouri. He has an interest in sharing lesser-known stories with a wider audience.
When he’s not creating stories for KBIA, Noah is probably watching a movie, if not stargazing or trying his hand at creative writing.
Former First Ward City Council Member Nick Knoth was recalled Tuesday night after taking a job that sparked controversy with First Ward residents.
KBIA’s Noah Grabianski sat down with filmmaker Elizabeth Nichols to discuss her film premiering at True/False Film Fest 2024 and her relationship with 'Flying Lessons' star, Philly Abe.