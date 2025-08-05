Columbia residents speak against city's water priorities

Several Columbia residents on Monday urged the Columbia City Council to reconsider adopting a new set of water rates that could raise the city’s water revenue by 12%.

During a public hearing that was part of the regular agenda, the council heard details of the plan, which focuses on increasing rates for high-volume commercial and residential water users, such as those using irrigation systems.

Supporters pointed out that while the plan would generate additional revenue for the Utilities Department, it wouldn’t necessarily raise rates for many residents.

“This plan improves affordability for low-income customers,” said David Switzer, a member of the city’s Water and Light Advisory Board.

Although the council heard comments Monday evening, the water rates aren’t scheduled for a vote until the council votes on its overall budget for the fiscal year. That decision is scheduled for next month.

Julia Ryan, co-founder of the COMO Safe Water Coalition, urged council members to adopt a more comprehensive irrigation plan.

“There’s no city comprehensive plan, but we’re going to continue to say that we want to build revenue on those irrigation users,” she said.

The COMO Safe Water Coalition has advocated for consistent, incremental rate increases for water customers, rather than changes in water rate tiers.

Rhonda Carlson, president of Spencer’s Crest Condominium Association, said that several years ago when the council changed water rates, her group saw rates increase 51% because of sprinkler system and pool water use.

Another resident, Bill Moyes, warned that people are losing confidence that the City Council is holding its employees accountable to ensure that water projects are delivered on time after those projects are approved by voters. A proposal to build a new water tower on the southwest side of the city, for example, has been delayed for years.

“You and previous councils are not holding the people accountable for seeing to it that the work is done that the citizens have authorized,” he said. “And now you come back and you say, you want to raise our water rates. You are losing the trust of the citizens.”

The proposed rate change will increase the base water rate charged for the average house from $14.07 to $14.32. However, city officials have said water bills should decrease for about 65% of customers.

The proposed water increase would bring in an additional $3.6 million in revenue, city officials said.

Opportunity Campus

The council also heard an update on the Opportunity Campus, a homeless service center under construction along Business Loop 70.

Donations for the project have surpassed $15 million, leaving project supporters close to their goal of covering the expected $18.6 million total price, said Ed Stansberry, Voluntary Action Center executive director.

The finished campus will include two buildings. A client services building will house the campus’s main partners, Turning Point Day Center, Room at the Inn Como and Loaves and Fishes. The resource center building will house new Volunteer Action Center offices, a medical clinic and a flex space for community partners to move in and out.

The facility is expected to open in March 2026.

The center will provide the homeless community in Columbia with 125 new beds, which is 50 more than the city originally asked for.

Renewable energy plan

Nearly 23% of Columbia’s energy comes from renewable sources. But several residents spoke up during a presentation of the city’s Renewable Energy Plan, saying that’s not enough.

After the presentation, Carolyn Amparan, a chair of the Sierra Club’s mid-Missouri group, said the city’s goal of 40% renewable energy by 2035 is insufficient.

“Columbia’s efforts are showing promising signs, but we’re not moving fast enough,” she said. “Please push for more aggressive action at utility to move forward with additional renewable energy, and please set more aggressive goals for 2035.”

Jim Windsor, a former Utilities Department assistant director, said that renewable energy isn’t the issue.

“We cannot rely on renewable energy. We need to spend our money on the things we need for reliable energy,” he said.

After the discussion, the council voted unanimously to accept the Renewable Energy Plan. The plan is scheduled to be updated again next year.