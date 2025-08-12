MU lands grant for new facility to address radioisotope shortage

The University of Missouri will establish a center for research, development and production of radioisotopes using a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and a matching $20 million gift from the state, according to a Monday news release from the university.

The grant to build the Radioisotope Science Center at Discovery Ridge in Columbia is from the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, according to the release.

MU said the facility will accelerate the research, production, processing and distribution of critical radioisotopes, which are in short supply and are used for cancer research and treatment. The facility will support national security applications, translational research for clinical applications and U.S. competitiveness in nuclear medicine, according to the release.

It will also allow quicker discovery of new radioisotopes, improved production techniques for cancer treatments and industrial uses, and significant workforce development in radioisotope science, according to the release.

The Radioisotope Science Center will be used for research, development and production of radioisotopes from the MU Research Reactor and Department of Energy reactors. Then, the radioisotopes will be distributed through the Department of Energy Office of Isotope R&D and Production's National Isotope Development Center to support research and commerce, according to the release.

The center will also be used for student training.

“We are proud of our strong relationship with the Department of Energy and our history of meeting the national need for critical medical isotopes,” Todd Graves, chair of the UM System Board of Curators, said in the news release. “The Radioisotope Science Center will be a catalyst for scientific research and innovation and further establishes Mizzou as a leader in nuclear science for the nation.”

The facility will be 33,500 square feet and is projected for completion in early 2029, according to the release.