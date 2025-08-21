Missouri patient with rare brain eating infection dies at St. Louis-area hospital

A Missouri adult who was diagnosed with a “brain eating” infection has died.

It's an infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis or PAM and is caused by a microscopic single-celled free-living ameba called Naegleria fowleri. The ameba lives in freshwater, enters through a person’s nose and then travels to the brain. Typically, fewer than 10 people a year in the U.S. get PAM.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that the patient was being treated. Wednesday it confirmed the patient died in a St. Louis-area hospital. It’s believed they came into contact with the ameba while water skiing at Lake of the Ozarks, but an investigation continues.

The ameba is common and present in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds, but DHSS says PAM is extremely rare. Between 1962 and 2024, there were 167 reported cases in the U.S.

You can take steps to reduce your risk of infection. If you plan to be in area lakes, rivers or ponds, hold your nose shut or use nose clips and avoid putting your head underwater. Don’t enter warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature. And avoid digging in or stirring up sediment.

Symptoms include:

