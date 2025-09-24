Boone County Joint Communications to implement new radio system

A new radio system for Boone County Joint Communications aims to improve operations and communication across its agencies.

The Boone County Commission signed a contract last Tuesday with an integrator that will implement the new system.

While the system is planned to be fully integrated by January 2027, Director of Joint Communications Christie Davis said the goal is to implement it earlier, around mid-2026.

“We are happy to finally get the system up in place,” she said.

Katherine Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department, said the new system is less dependent on the radio’s physical antenna, which will allow for better understanding and clearer communication.

One issue with the current system is the radio traffic when first responders enter a large concrete building, she added.

“Moving to the new system will alleviate a lot of those challenges,” Rodriguez said.

The new radio system will also lead to less delays in response and will eventually be encrypted, Davis said.

Rodriguez said the old system is like operating in the 1940s, whereas the new system will bring it into the 21st century.

Final design review will take place around the second full week of October, Davis said.