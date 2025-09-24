© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Boone County Joint Communications to implement new radio system

KBIA | By Joseph Harris
Published September 24, 2025 at 8:59 AM CDT
Flags flown at half-staff outside the Boone County Fire Protection District in honor of Boone County Fire Protection Assistant Chief Matthew Tobben on Monday in Columbia.
Sarah Voyles
/
Missourian
A new radio system for Boone County Joint Communications aims to improve operations and communication across its agencies. Katherine Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department, said the new system is less dependent on the radio’s physical antenna, which will allow for better understanding and clearer communication.

The Boone County Commission signed a contract last Tuesday with an integrator that will implement the new system.

While the system is planned to be fully integrated by January 2027, Director of Joint Communications Christie Davis said the goal is to implement it earlier, around mid-2026.

“We are happy to finally get the system up in place,” she said.

One issue with the current system is the radio traffic when first responders enter a large concrete building, she added.

“Moving to the new system will alleviate a lot of those challenges,” Rodriguez said.

The new radio system will also lead to less delays in response and will eventually be encrypted, Davis said.

Rodriguez said the old system is like operating in the 1940s, whereas the new system will bring it into the 21st century.

Final design review will take place around the second full week of October, Davis said.
