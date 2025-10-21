Columbia fire chief seeks more firefighters for better 911 responses

Columbia Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer is pushing to fill at least 13 vacancies in his department.

Schaeffer, who took the helm of the Fire Department in 2024, said that if those positions could be filled, the agency would be able to switch to four-person firefighting teams for each truck, up from the current level of three firefighters per truck.

“The reason why we want to move from a third to the fourth is all based on evidence,” Schaeffer said

The national standard is four firefighters per truck, a ratio that helps firefighters better respond to 911 calls and make sure that the department is running at a higher efficiency rate, he said.

“We know if we add a fourth person involved, they can establish a water supply, and put water on the fire 11% faster, establish a continuous water supply 74% faster, and remove victims 27% faster,” Schaeffer said in an interview.

Using a computer application called Darkhorse, it has become easier for Schaeffer to present the increase of efficiency numbers to members of the Columbia City Council.

When looking at Darkhorse and seeing areas that could be at risk and have slow response times, the Fire Department will send out firefighters to that area to work with the public to check fire alarms or set up something for public education on how to prevent fires.

The Fire Department has about 180 employees, including office positions.

A new fire academy class with at least 13 recruits began training at the end of September. Those firefighters are expected to be on duty in the city come 2026.

Zach Privette, president of Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1055, a labor union that represents the firefighters, brought up stagnant wages that are not competitive with other fire departments across the nation. Privette mentioned these to the council back in May.

“Since I’ve been in my role as an officer on the executive board,” Privette said, “I’ve been advocating for us to have a four-person crew. The national standard is four (firefighters) on a truck.”

An entry-level firefighter in Columbia can expect to make between $46,842 and $69,967, according to the city’s pay classification plan.

The city’s budget for fiscal year 2026, which began Oct. 1, includes $27.3 million for fire department personnel services, including salaries. That’s slightly less than $27.4 million spent on fire personnel services last year. In fiscal year 2024, the city spent $25.1 million on personnel services.

