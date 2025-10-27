Child Care Works set to launch in Missouri, aiming to make child care more affordable

JEFFERSON CITY — A new program is set to drop in Missouri in November, with the goal being to make child care more affordable in the state, as well as keeping people in the workforce.

The Missouri Child Care Works program uses cost sharing, where the state, employers and families each pay part of the child care expense.

"Child Care Works is a program that supports families in accessing quality affordable child care," said Brian Schmidt, the executive director of Kids Win Missouri, an advocacy group for policies that support children.

Kids Win Missouri oversees Missouri Child Care Works.

"It's a cost sharing program where employers or philanthropy or the public sector, the local public sector, can contribute towards the cost of share, and then the state of Missouri has allocated funds that can also help bring down the cost of child care, and so it really can be a big boost for for families," Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said many Missouri parents can find themselves in a difficult spot when they make too much to qualify for state child care subsidies but don't make enough to afford child care. The new program aims to help middle-income families.

For employers to participate, they must be Missouri-based and must be registered in the state's child care subsidy program. Schmidt said this ensures both accountability and access to quality care.

Paula Benne, president of C&S Employment Solutions, said the program can be a real difference maker for working families and their employers.

Benne said many parents, especially working mothers, may choose to leave the workforce due to child care costs. She said she believes this program can help change that.

"So often, a parent won't go back to work until they put their child in kindergarten," Benne said. "This gives them, if they want that career, they can now go back to work; they now have a way to subsidize their child care expenses." Benne said.

She said she believes that the business will recruit new employees and help with retention.

Business leaders have long considered care shortages as a huge part of Missouri's ongoing labor challenges.

"The lack of availability for child care was having a $1.3 billion annual hit on the Missouri economy, and that was a result of people having to choose between putting their children in a day care center versus going to work," said Gary Plummer, president of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce.

Plummer said this program can help reduce stress by keeping parents employed and by giving businesses an incentive to help their employees.

The program has received $2.5 million in state funding and is set to launch on Nov. 1. Families and employers can apply by going through the program's website.

"The program officially launches on Nov. 1, and families can begin applying online," Schmidt said. "Employers and providers must also enroll to make these slots available, which means families could see immediate benefits for the first child care payments this month."

The program is expected to serve hundreds of families in its first year, with growth likely as more employers join.