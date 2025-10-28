Missouri warns consumers of health risks associated with 7-OH products

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an advisory Tuesday warning consumers of health risks it says are associated with a product called 7-OH.

The name, 7-OH, is short for 7-hydroxymitragynine, and it’s made by chemically converting the main opioid-inducing element in kratom. Products containing it are sold in smoke shops, gas stations, convenience stores and online shops.

The health department stated in the advisory that 7-OH is sold as gummies, candies, imitation ice cream cones, liquid shots, tablets and powders.

Sometimes it’s marketed as kratom, the department said, but it is “far more addictive.”

“Isolated 7-OH is currently untested in humans, unregulated, not proven safe or effective for any use and sold to the public without restriction,” the department said in its advisory. “Until safety data is available for human consumption, Missourians are advised to avoid these products.”

The department said both 7-OH and kratom have been marketed as natural promoters of alertness and remedies for pain, anxiety and opioid withdrawal.

“However, isolated 7-OH products marketed and sold in Missouri have a far higher concentration – and therefore far higher potency – than natural kratom,” the department stated. “Research data reveals 7-OH has 13 times the potency of morphine at the opioid receptors.”

The department’s action follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement in July that it planned to restrict access to 7-OH products due to strong opioid-like effects.

The FDA sent a warning letter in July to a Kansas City company, Shaman Botanicals LLC, alleging it was illegally marketing pills that have opioid-like effects.

The letter sent to Shaman was also sent to six other companies, all but one of which have their products manufactured at Shaman Botanical using its patented 7-OH formula, Vince Sanders, Shaman’s owner, previously told The Independent.

Shaman was the first company to make 7-OH products. Its products are called 7-OH White Vein and Green Vein chewable tablets.

Sanders told The Independent in July that the company conducted three research studies on its products, including using rodents and beagles, which he believes shows they are safe.

“We’ve spent an enormous amount of money and time on this,” Sanders said, regarding the scientific studies, in July. “My 82-year-old mother takes it twice a day. She was in so much pain… and it changed her life.”

Aside from pain relief, Sanders has advocated in Washington, D.C., and in the media that the product can also be a harm reduction tool for people addicted to opioids.

“There’s some addiction specialists that are just like, ‘Hey, this is too important,’” Sanders said. “The public needs this product. We can’t lose it, so we’re going to have some big voices on our side.”

Sanders couldn’t immediately be reached on Tuesday for comment on the health advisory.

