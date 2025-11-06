Columbia holds annual Dry Snow Run training exercise

The city of Columbia held its annual Dry Snow Run training exercise Wednesday to prep crew for the months ahead. On Wednesday, Public Works Street Division crews and staff from other city departments involved in winter weather response reviewed safety procedures and rehearsed snow routes.

To simulate real-time response conditions, drivers drove trucks on their designated routes across Columbia to help familiarize themselves with the routes.

Crew member Derrick Ray drove his route from the Grissum Building down Broadway to Interstate 70 and back through the overpass on Paris Road.

Driving down narrow, windy roads bouncing just in and out of the street lines, all while controlling the steering of the plow and ice spreaders, Ray had it down to a science after many years of experience.

Ray said the hardest winter conditions consisted of over 20 inches of snow, and several 12-hour shifts in a row to clear the streets of Columbia.

The Street Division is responsible for maintaining about 1,465 miles of roadway and over 1,000 cul-de-sacs each winter. More than 690 miles take priority for streets with hospitals, schools or big hills along with downtown streets and priority neighborhoods.

To ensure the city is prepared this season, Public Works is adding five new snow-capable trucks to the fleet as part of the city's continued investment in equipment reliability and response efficiency.

When snow accumulation is under 4 inches, the crew focuses on priority routes and if conditions allow, they address neighborhood streets.

When snowfall exceeds 4 inches, the crew operates around the clock to clear priority routes and do as much as possible before moving into residential areas. Streets are considered passable when a front-wheel drive vehicle can safely travel below the posted speed limit.

For more information about the city's snow operations and response priorities, visit the city's website.

The Street Division is responsible for maintaining about 1,465 miles of roadway and over 1,000 cul-de-sacs each winter. More than 690 miles take priority for streets with hospitals, schools or big hills along with downtown streets and priority neighborhoods.

To ensure the city is prepared this season, Public Works is adding five new snow-capable trucks to the fleet as part of the city's continued investment in equipment reliability and response efficiency.

When snow accumulation is under 4 inches, the crew focuses on priority routes and if conditions allow, they address neighborhood streets.

When snowfall exceeds 4 inches, the crew operates around the clock to clear priority routes and do as much as possible before moving into residential areas. Streets are considered passable when a front-wheel drive vehicle can safely travel below the posted speed limit.

For more information about the city's snow operations and response priorities, visit the city's website.