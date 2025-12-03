Cooper County residents may be eligible for FEMA rent assistance after April tornado

Missouri residents in Cooper County who were affected by the tornado in Pilot Grove in April may be eligible for help with rent from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release by FEMA.

According to the release, FEMA said if your primary home was unsafe to live in because of damage caused by the disaster and you had to temporarily live elsewhere, you can apply for FEMA assistance to help pay for alternate temporary housing.

To request assistance to help with rent, FEMA encourages homeowners and renters to apply, call or send in one of the following:

First applying for FEMA Assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as VRS, give FEMA your number for that service.

Sending your request in writing to FEMA: P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

FEMA is required to conduct a home inspection to verify damage reported on your application, according to the news release.

If approved, you will receive an initial rental award of up to two months of rent.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Dec. 22, 2025.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.